Dr. Neil Atlin, DO

Anesthesiology
3.4 (77)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neil Atlin, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Atlin works at Advent Pain Management in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neil Atlin DO PA Dba Complex Pain and Wellness
    16800 Dallas Pkwy Ste 190, Dallas, TX 75248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 828-1692

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Treatment frequency



Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (27)
    May 05, 2022
    My wife is a long-time patient of Dr. Atlin and we recently went to see him. We got in quickly and had a great visit with him. He's always there for my wife and treats her extremely well. He's a dedicated professional that knows his craft extremely well and I'm glad we found him. If you need a pain management Doctor that's on top of his profession he's the one you want to see. He listens to what you have to say and tailors your treatment to your needs. My wife's general health recently changed for the worse and he was quick to notice it and make changes to his treatment procedures. We've seen many pain specialists over the years and he is "by far" the best we've seen. Thank you Dr. Atlin for your highly specialized care and top notch bed side manner.
    g.pete — May 05, 2022
    About Dr. Neil Atlin, DO

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356370282
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Dallas Southwest Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hobart College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Atlin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atlin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Atlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Atlin works at Advent Pain Management in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Atlin’s profile.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Atlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

