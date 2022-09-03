Dr. Neil Badlani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badlani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Badlani, MD
Dr. Neil Badlani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
The Orthopedic Sports Clinic950 CAMPBELL RD, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (507) 289-4428
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I highly recommend Dr Badlani! He did my two level L4-L5 and L5-S1 spinal fusion in June of 2022. The fantastic results were immediately apparent after the surgery. I have been suffering from spinal pain for 38 years and had finally come to a point that surgery was probably going to be the only option to fix my increasingly terrible pain. Every day I still cannot believe how pain free my back is! Basically the first time in my adult life I have been free of discomfort. Thank you again Dr. Badlani and the staff at Orthopedic Sports Clinic!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center-Spine Surgery
- University Of California, San Diego (Ucsd)
- University Of California, San Diego (Ucsd)
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Badlani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badlani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badlani has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badlani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Badlani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badlani.
