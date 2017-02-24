See All Urologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Neil Baum, MD

Urology
4.5 (55)
Map Pin Small New Orleans, LA
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neil Baum, MD

Dr. Neil Baum, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.

Dr. Baum works at Tulane Doctors Urology - Garden District in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baum's Office Locations

    Tulane Doctors Urology - Garden District
    3525 Prytania St Ste 614, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 891-8454

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Touro Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)

Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 24, 2017
    I have just started seeing Dr.Baum and the first thing I experienced with Dr.Baum is a feeling of comfort when we began my interview. His manner and attention let's you know that you have the right doctor for your concerns and issues. He address my problems in a highly professional manner and is courteous enough to listen to my ideas (as off as they may be). He never makes you feel like you can't ask him questions. Making appointments are hassle free and the office staff is very accommodating.
    RMoore in New Orleans, LA — Feb 24, 2017
    About Dr. Neil Baum, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952448854
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Med
    Internship
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Baum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baum works at Tulane Doctors Urology - Garden District in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Baum’s profile.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Baum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.