Dr. Neil Bellet, MD is a Dermatologist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Boil and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 53 Brentwood Rd Ste D, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-0328
Neil L. Bellet M.d. and Lawrence M. Wells M.d. Llp1735 N Ocean Ave Ste C, Medford, NY 11763 Directions (631) 475-5550
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Great Doctor using for over 15 Years
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Dr. Bellet has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bellet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bellet has seen patients for Dermatitis, Boil and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.