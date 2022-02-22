Overview

Dr. Neil Benson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palatka, FL. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.



Dr. Benson works at Primary Care Associates of Putnam in Palatka, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.