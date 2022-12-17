Overview

Dr. Neil Bernstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Bernstein works at Northwell Health in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.