Dr. Neil Bhattacharyya, MD
Dr. Neil Bhattacharyya, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.
MEE Longwood800 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 936-6160
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
I've visited and have had surgery under Dr. Bhatt acharya, a few years ago. I still have chronic sinus problems, which he is adamant that there's nothing else that he can do! I'm sure if I were rich or some celebrity, etc., He'd find a way to fix my problem. I know that extensive checking etc., With the turbines and all the sinus cavities, he could find out what is causing me to have to blow my nose through my mouth, which I HATE !!!, ITS Not the most pleasant thing,! But...praise God I'm still alive !!! It could be worse! You doctors are growing older year by year & you don't know what health issues you're going to endure. All I can say is what goes around does come back around. Praying for all of you .
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1083664163
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye & Ear Inf/Harvard
- Beth Israel Hosp/Harvard Med Sch
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
