Dr. Birnbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Birnbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neil Birnbaum, MD
Dr. Neil Birnbaum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norwell, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Birnbaum's Office Locations
- 1 1177 Providence Hwy, Norwell, MA 02061 Directions (781) 221-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
This guy is awesome. Honest, fair and helpful. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Neil Birnbaum, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
