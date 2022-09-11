Dr. Neil Braunstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braunstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Braunstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Neil Braunstein, MD
Dr. Neil Braunstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braunstein's Office Locations
- 1 4750 W Oakey Blvd Ste 3A, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 251-3670
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
ANSWERED QUESTIONS, TOOK TIME
About Dr. Neil Braunstein, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1265434716
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Braunstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braunstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Braunstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braunstein.
