Dr. Neil Brickman, MD
Overview of Dr. Neil Brickman, MD
Dr. Neil Brickman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Brickman works at
Dr. Brickman's Office Locations
Labes Babaoff Banooni and Eisenberg PC28555 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 120, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 855-6663
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brickman has excellent Bedside manner. Very professional, yet personable. I am Very satisfied with the care I’ve receive from Him for the past 8 years. I call him my savior, he helped me start my family and I am forever in debted to him for that.
About Dr. Neil Brickman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brickman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brickman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brickman has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brickman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brickman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brickman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.