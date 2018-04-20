See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Neil Brickman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (19)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neil Brickman, MD

Dr. Neil Brickman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Brickman works at Labes Babaoff Banooni and Eisenberg PC in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Brickman's Office Locations

    Labes Babaoff Banooni and Eisenberg PC
    Labes Babaoff Banooni and Eisenberg PC
28555 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 120, Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 855-6663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 20, 2018
    Dr. Brickman has excellent Bedside manner. Very professional, yet personable. I am Very satisfied with the care I've receive from Him for the past 8 years. I call him my savior, he helped me start my family and I am forever in debted to him for that.
    Teri — Apr 20, 2018
    About Dr. Neil Brickman, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518952894
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Brickman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brickman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brickman works at Labes Babaoff Banooni and Eisenberg PC in Farmington Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Brickman’s profile.

    Dr. Brickman has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brickman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brickman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brickman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

