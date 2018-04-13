See All Podiatric Surgeons in Beaumont, TX
Dr. Neil Burrell, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Beaumont, TX
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neil Burrell, DPM

Dr. Neil Burrell, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago - D.P.M. / B.S. and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.

Dr. Burrell works at Golden Triangle Foot & Ankle Specialists, PA in Beaumont, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burrell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Golden Triangle Foot & Ankle Specialists, PA
    6260 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX 77706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 899-1538

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Ankle Injury
Arch Disorders
Arthritis
Ankle Injury
Arch Disorders
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Neil Burrell, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972509032
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - Department of Orthopaedics at the University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio TX
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago - D.P.M. / B.S.
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Burrell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burrell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burrell works at Golden Triangle Foot & Ankle Specialists, PA in Beaumont, TX. View the full address on Dr. Burrell’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

