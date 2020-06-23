Dr. Neil Callister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Callister, MD
Overview of Dr. Neil Callister, MD
Dr. Neil Callister, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Callister works at
Dr. Callister's Office Locations
-
1
Mckay-dee Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic3895 HARRISON BLVD, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 387-7678
-
2
Mckay-dee Hospital4401 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 627-2800
-
3
Mt Ogden Utah Surgical Center LLC4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 479-4470Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Callister?
Dr Callister is an excellent doctor. He is professional and proficient. He operated on my shattered metacarpal with minimal invasion and I made a full and quick recovery considering the amount of damage. I am extremely pleased with his work and found him to be very pleasant.
About Dr. Neil Callister, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1548331358
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callister has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callister accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callister works at
Dr. Callister has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Callister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.