Overview of Dr. Neil Callister, MD

Dr. Neil Callister, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Callister works at Mckay-dee Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.