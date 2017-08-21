See All Pediatricians in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Neil Cederbaum, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Neil Cederbaum, MD

Dr. Neil Cederbaum, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Cederbaum works at Mid Jersey Pediatrics in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Monroe Township, NJ and Manalapan, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cederbaum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-jersey Pediatrics P.A.
    33 BRUNSWICK WOODS DR, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-5503
  2. 2
    Mid Jersey Pediatrics
    2 Research Way Unit 4, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-5504
  3. 3
    Advocare Mid-Jersey Pediatrics
    345 Union Hill Rd Ste G-H, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-5505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Fever
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Fever

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Fever
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Headache
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Neil Cederbaum, MD.

About Dr. Neil Cederbaum, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 24 years of experience
  • English
  • 1407855406
Education & Certifications

  • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Neil Cederbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cederbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cederbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cederbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cederbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cederbaum.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cederbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cederbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

