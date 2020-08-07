Dr. Neil Chesen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chesen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Chesen, MD
Dr. Neil Chesen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Chesen Laser Eye Center301 Penn Ave, West Reading, PA 19611 Directions (610) 372-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
I had my Lasik procedure done 7/31/20 and was seeing 20/20 by my post op exam the very next day! The care I recieved from Dr. Chesen, Dr. Cho and the whole team was EXCELLENT! Stacy, the Lasik Coordinator is awesome! She got me in for my consult quickly and did such a great job explaining the pre-op and post-op procedures! All of the technicians (so sorry if that's not your official title) are so knowledgeable and comforting! The doctors are great! After my procedure, BOTH docs took a look at my eyes to make sure everything was absolutely perfect! That, right there is above and beyond! ... oh, and they sent me home with CAKE!
About Dr. Neil Chesen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Einstein Med Ctr-North Div
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
