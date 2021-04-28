Overview of Dr. Neil Chheda, MD

Dr. Neil Chheda, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.