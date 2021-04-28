Dr. Neil Chheda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chheda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Chheda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neil Chheda, MD
Dr. Neil Chheda, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chheda's Office Locations
- 1 1600 SW Archer Rd Rm D1-121, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 265-8989
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am really impressed with this doctor. Excellent. Caring skillful and knowledgeable
About Dr. Neil Chheda, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology
