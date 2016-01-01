Dr. Neil Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Cohen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
Staten Island Pulmonary1460 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 442-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Neil Cohen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1750376059
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- N Shore University Hosp
- N Shore University Hosp
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
