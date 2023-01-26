See All Neurologists in Danbury, CT
Dr. Neil Culligan, MD

Neurology
2.6 (14)
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Neil Culligan, MD

Dr. Neil Culligan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Culligan works at Associated Neurologists PC in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Culligan's Office Locations

    Associated Neurologists PC
    69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 300, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 748-2551
    Danbury Hospital
    24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 739-7155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke

  View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 26, 2023
    My 90-year-old mom started seeing Dr. Culligan after she felt that she was experiencing more than usual memory issues. Several of her family members suffer with dementia and Alzheimer's, so she was very concerned. She was given extensive memory testing, and Dr. Culligan was extremely patient, kind and encouraging when giving her the results. He took his time and asked many questions about her activity, not only physical but also mental stimulation, and encouraged her to keep up both to keep her mind as healthy as possible. She is so comfortable and happy with him.
    About Dr. Neil Culligan, MD

    • Neurology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649275611
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Culligan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Culligan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Culligan works at Associated Neurologists PC in Danbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Culligan’s profile.

    Dr. Culligan has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Culligan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Culligan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culligan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Culligan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Culligan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

