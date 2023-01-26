Dr. Culligan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Culligan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neil Culligan, MD
Dr. Neil Culligan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Culligan's Office Locations
1
Associated Neurologists PC69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 300, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-2551
2
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7155
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My 90-year-old mom started seeing Dr. Culligan after she felt that she was experiencing more than usual memory issues. Several of her family members suffer with dementia and Alzheimer's, so she was very concerned. She was given extensive memory testing, and Dr. Culligan was extremely patient, kind and encouraging when giving her the results. He took his time and asked many questions about her activity, not only physical but also mental stimulation, and encouraged her to keep up both to keep her mind as healthy as possible. She is so comfortable and happy with him.
About Dr. Neil Culligan, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1649275611
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Culligan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Culligan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.