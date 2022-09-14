Dr. Neil Desai, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Desai, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neil Desai, DO
Dr. Neil Desai, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from Midwestern University - Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai's Office Locations
Gulf Coast Vascular - Northwest Fwy21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 365, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (713) 903-2810
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Desai very clearly cares about his patients and outcomes. He, along with an amazing team of docs and nurses, acted swiftly and intentionally in taking care of my father. He did not hesitate in making decisions and this led to a very favorable outcome. We are super grateful for his knowledge and skill and would highly recommend his care.
About Dr. Neil Desai, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1821346628
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
- Midwestern University - Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
