Overview of Dr. Neil Devejian, MD

Dr. Neil Devejian, MD is a Congenital Cardiac Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Congenital Cardiac Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Devejian works at University Of Cardiology in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.