Dr. Neil Dubin, MD
Dr. Neil Dubin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.
Brian Dowling M.d. LLC58 E HOLLISTER ST, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 721-1737
- 2 3001 Highland Ave Ste E, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 961-8861
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1679581698
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Psychiatry
Dr. Dubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubin has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), ADHD and-or ADD and Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.