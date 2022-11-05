Dr. Neil Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Ellis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Ellis, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Ellis works at
Locations
Physician Partners of America: 3450 East Fletcher Avenue3450 E Fletcher Ave Ste 350A, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 896-5165Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Pain Relief Group: 10903 Sheldon Road10903 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 896-5164
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Broadspire
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Gallagher Basset
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- RockPort Health Care
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Travelers
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ellis has taken care of me for years. I've had my back fused twice from the T12down to the sacrum. He has been so kind and professional. And his staff is very attentive to my needs .
About Dr. Neil Ellis, MD
- Pain Management
- 15 years of experience
- English, Chinese and French
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Medtronic Spinal Cord Stimulator Training Course
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- University of California Santa Cruz
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ellis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis speaks Chinese and French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
