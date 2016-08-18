Overview of Dr. Neil Farris, MD

Dr. Neil Farris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Farris works at Research Group of Lexington in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.