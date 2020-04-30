Dr. Neil Fine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Fine, MD
Overview of Dr. Neil Fine, MD
Dr. Neil Fine, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fine works at
Dr. Fine's Office Locations
Northwestern Memorial Hospital251 E Huron St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (201) 463-0282
Northwestern Specialists in Plastic Surgery S.C.676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1575, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 266-6240
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After a serious infection and “bottoming out” of my breast reconstruction post cancer, I finally found Dr. Fine. He gave me a 99% chance of a successful reconstruction and I couldn’t be happier. Thank you, Dr. Fine!
About Dr. Neil Fine, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1841226719
Education & Certifications
- Brigham/Chldns Harvard Med School
- Brigham and Women's Hospital|Brigham and Womens Hospital
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fine works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
