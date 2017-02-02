Dr. Neil Friedman, MB CHB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Friedman, MB CHB
Dr. Neil Friedman, MB CHB is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from U Cape Town and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and Cleveland Clinic.
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1646MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He sees our 1 y/o son & I would highly recommend him.
- 36 years of experience
- Childrens Hospital
- Univ Med Ctr
- U Cape Town
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Cerebral Palsy and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.