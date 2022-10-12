Dr. Neil Gibson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Gibson, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Gibson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center South.
Dr. Gibson works at
Locations
-
1
Colon and Rectal Associates a Division of North Florida Surgeons1689 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 590-9170MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday1:00pm - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gibson?
I had a problem that needed to be addressed quickly. After obtaining expedited referral approval, I called Dr. Gibson's office to set up an appointment as a new patient. When I described the problem to the receptionist, she squeezed me in the same day, and Dr. Gibson performed the needed procedure that same visit!!! Amazing service, competent care and wonderful personnel took care of everything in one day. This is definitely a five-star practice, and I highly recommend Dr. Gibson and his staff, with much thanks.
About Dr. Neil Gibson, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1467625434
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibson works at
Dr. Gibson has seen patients for Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.