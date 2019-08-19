Overview of Dr. Neil Giddings, MD

Dr. Neil Giddings, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Giddings works at Columbia Surgical Specialists in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Acoustic Neuroma and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.