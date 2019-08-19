Dr. Neil Giddings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giddings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Giddings, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Neil Giddings, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Spokane Ear, Nose & Throat217 W Cataldo Ave, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 624-2326Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
I felt very comfortable with Dr. Giddings. He wrote down everything for me since I can't hear anything. He answered my questions clearly for me to understand. I highly recommend him to anyone with any kind of hearing loss. Gail Geaudreau Ps: My only complaint is both times when I checked in, the receptionist did not ask for payment of my copay. Both times after my appt I had to go back to the check in area and wait in line again to remind them that they did not ask for my copayment earlier.
- House Ear Inst
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Ohio Medical College - Toledo
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Giddings has seen patients for Vertigo, Acoustic Neuroma and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giddings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
