Overview of Dr. Neil Gildener-Leapman, MD

Dr. Neil Gildener-Leapman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Columbia Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gildener-Leapman works at Albany Medical Center Ent in Albany, NY with other offices in Lake Katrine, NY and Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Facial Fracture and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.