Dr. Neil Goldberg, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (17)
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Neil Goldberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Goldberg works at Gastro Health in Towson, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Locations

    Gastro Health - Towson
    Gastro Health - Towson
7505 Osler Dr Ste 502, Towson, MD 21204
(410) 296-4210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Anemia
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Apr 09, 2018
    Dr. Goldberg is absolutely the best of the best. The rest of the docs in that practice... not so much. If you ever need to see the best in Baltimore, see Dr. Goldberg.
    About Dr. Neil Goldberg, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114009321
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Maryland At Baltimore
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

