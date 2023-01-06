Dr. Neil Goldhaber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldhaber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Goldhaber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neil Goldhaber, MD
Dr. Neil Goldhaber, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Goldhaber's Office Locations
Ear Nose and Throat Associates of South Florida PA1395 S State Road 7 Ste 350, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 734-3636
Palm Beach Sinus Center10075 S Jog Rd Ste 309, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 734-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Medical Security
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pekin Insurance
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Cured my daughter of a problem she had seen multiple doctors in past for. He’s fantastic
About Dr. Neil Goldhaber, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114093598
Education & Certifications
- NY EE Infirm
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
