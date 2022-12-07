Dr. Neil Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Goldstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Neil Goldstein, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center and Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Locations
Pedes Orange County1400 Reynolds Ave Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92614 Directions (310) 674-9300
Pedes Orange County - PedesOrangeCounty.com4501 Birch St, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 387-4724
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare of California
Went here instead of the ER when my primary found a blood clot. Dr. Hewett saw me first and truly was amazing giving me the best advice and treated me like family. Dr. Goldstein did my surgery and this guy and his surgical team are absolutely the best in class. Would greatly recommend this clinic. Only advice would be the front desk staff at Pedes and their communication / expectations to new patients.
About Dr. Neil Goldstein, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- New York Medical College St Vincent CMC of NY
- SUNY Buffalo University Buffalo Hosps
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Spider Veins and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
