Dr. Neil Golombeck, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Neil Golombeck Dpm PC4715 13th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 436-1322
Dr Golombeck is just great! Wonderful personality and highly skilled doctor. Would recommend no question!
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Golombeck has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golombeck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golombeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golombeck has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golombeck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Golombeck speaks Hebrew.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Golombeck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golombeck.
