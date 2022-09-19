Dr. Neil Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Gordon, MD
Overview of Dr. Neil Gordon, MD
Dr. Neil Gordon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilton, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
Split Rock Aesthetics539 Danbury Rd, Wilton, CT 06897 Directions (203) 834-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
world renowned. Spent time. I was back at work in 11 days as he said I would. Can't find scars. Unlike other reviewers, I am a plastic surgeon. So many reviews are not accurate to the situation or details of the person. I saw reviews about nerve damage, this is temporary numbness. Nobody reposts when numbess goes away. No social media just results. I am wearing them.
About Dr. Neil Gordon, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1780734608
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
