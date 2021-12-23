Dr. Neil Gottlieb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottlieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Gottlieb, MD
Dr. Neil Gottlieb, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Gabay Ear Nose And Throat9500 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 969-5650
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
The best surgeon around- polite, honest and talented. (TT)
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Gottlieb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gottlieb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottlieb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottlieb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottlieb.
