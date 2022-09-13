Dr. Neil Goyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Goyal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Neil Goyal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Goyal works at
Nj Physicians LLC6 Brighton Rd Fl 2, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 777-7911
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
On 07/20/2014 I was brought to Mountainside Hospital (HUMC) in Montclair, NJ with a massive Myocardial Infarction and only minutes left to live. Dr. Goyal was summoned to the Cath Lab, where he quickly determined that my Lateral Anterior Descending (LAD) artery had completely failed. He quickly went to work, entering my right leg with a catheter, reaching my LAD artery at which point he removed a huge clot and repaired my artery with a Stent. Needless to say, I owe Dr. Goyal my life and 5 stars will never be enough.
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1275559718
- Columbia University
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- The Johns Hopkins Univ
- Cardiology
