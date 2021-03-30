Overview of Dr. Neil Grafstein, MD

Dr. Neil Grafstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Grafstein works at Mount Sinai Doctors Westchester in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.