Dr. Neil Grafstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neil Grafstein, MD
Dr. Neil Grafstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Grafstein's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Urology5 E 98th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Grafstein is one of the best doctors I have ever seen! Dr Grafstein has worked hard to help me to manage the urinary problems that often occur in my complex chronic condition. He exudes optimism and confidence despite the limitations my condition has placed on treatment options. He is genuinely happy when there is progress. He isn't satisfied with mediocre improvement - he will work until the problem is resolved. Dr Grafstein is always clear in his explanation of current options and next steps. He never puts you through anything more than what's necessary. He is always conscious and sensitive to what you're feeling as the patient - he understands the anxiety and discomfort and puts you at ease. Dr Grafstein remembers you from one appointment to the next and gives you his full attention at every appointment. He sits facing you - not a screen. Office is organized and efficient. Emails are answered within 24 hours. Hands-down my favorite doctor!
About Dr. Neil Grafstein, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1891800033
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grafstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grafstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Grafstein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Grafstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grafstein has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grafstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Grafstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grafstein.
