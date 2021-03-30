See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Neil Grafstein, MD

23 years of experience

Dr. Neil Grafstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.

Dr. Grafstein works at Mount Sinai Doctors Westchester in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mount Sinai Urology
    5 E 98th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10029

Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 30, 2021
    Dr Grafstein is one of the best doctors I have ever seen! Dr Grafstein has worked hard to help me to manage the urinary problems that often occur in my complex chronic condition. He exudes optimism and confidence despite the limitations my condition has placed on treatment options. He is genuinely happy when there is progress. He isn't satisfied with mediocre improvement - he will work until the problem is resolved. Dr Grafstein is always clear in his explanation of current options and next steps. He never puts you through anything more than what's necessary. He is always conscious and sensitive to what you're feeling as the patient - he understands the anxiety and discomfort and puts you at ease. Dr Grafstein remembers you from one appointment to the next and gives you his full attention at every appointment. He sits facing you - not a screen. Office is organized and efficient. Emails are answered within 24 hours. Hands-down my favorite doctor!
    About Dr. Neil Grafstein, MD

    Urology
    23 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1891800033
    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Queens

