Dr. Neil Greenspan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenspan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Greenspan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Greenspan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Greenspan works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates44 W River St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 274-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenspan?
Very helpful and kind.
About Dr. Neil Greenspan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023007556
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenspan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenspan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenspan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenspan works at
Dr. Greenspan has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenspan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenspan speaks Spanish.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenspan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenspan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenspan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenspan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.