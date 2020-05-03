Overview

Dr. Neil Greenspan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Greenspan works at Gastroenterology Associates in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.