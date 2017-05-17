Overview of Dr. Neil Grieshop, MD

Dr. Neil Grieshop, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kyle, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Grieshop works at Ascension Seton Orthopedic & Sports Medicine in Kyle, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.