Overview of Dr. Neil Griffin, MD

Dr. Neil Griffin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Griffin works at Griffin Eye Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.