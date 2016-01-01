Dr. Neil Halbridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halbridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Halbridge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neil Halbridge, MD
Dr. Neil Halbridge, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They completed their residency with U Nebr
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halbridge's Office Locations
- 1 6485 Day St Ste 301, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (951) 653-0170
Molina Medical Centers4354 Latham St Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 683-0650
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affordable Health & Benefits
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Neil Halbridge, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1073518353
Education & Certifications
- U Nebr
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halbridge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halbridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halbridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halbridge speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Halbridge. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halbridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halbridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halbridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.