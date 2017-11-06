Dr. Neil Hammerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Hammerman, MD
Overview of Dr. Neil Hammerman, MD
Dr. Neil Hammerman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Hammerman's Office Locations
Southshore Otolaryngology PC176 N Village Ave Ste 1A, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 678-0303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Just Dr Hammerman still a good guy and great Dr so I don’t know why people say he’s not pleasant . Also my other review is missing!
About Dr. Neil Hammerman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammerman has seen patients for Deafness, Earwax Buildup and Conductive Hearing Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hammerman speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammerman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammerman.
