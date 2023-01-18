See All Dermatologists in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. Neil Heskel, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (303)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Neil Heskel, MD is a Dermatologist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Dr. Heskel works at HESKEL NEIL S MD OFFICE in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cellulitis, Actinic Keratosis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Heskel Neil S MD Office
    865 37th Pl, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cellulitis
Actinic Keratosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Cellulitis
Actinic Keratosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 303 ratings
    Patient Ratings (303)
    5 Star
    (282)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 18, 2023
    I have been going to Dr. Heskel for many years, I'm over 80 and been to many MD's in my life. This facility is far above the rest, the staff and Dr. Are very professional and EXCELLENT at what they do. The facility is the cleanest I've ever seen and I have never had to wait past my appt. time. I'm thankful to be one of their patients.
    Peter Serra — Jan 18, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Neil Heskel, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    1477504025
    Education & Certifications

    Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU)
    Children's Hospital Los Angeles|Childrens Hosp
    Medical Education
    Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Heskel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heskel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heskel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heskel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heskel works at HESKEL NEIL S MD OFFICE in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Heskel’s profile.

    Dr. Heskel has seen patients for Cellulitis, Actinic Keratosis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heskel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    303 patients have reviewed Dr. Heskel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heskel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heskel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heskel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

