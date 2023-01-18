Dr. Neil Heskel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heskel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Heskel, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Heskel, MD is a Dermatologist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Locations
Heskel Neil S MD Office865 37th Pl, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Heskel for many years, I'm over 80 and been to many MD's in my life. This facility is far above the rest, the staff and Dr. Are very professional and EXCELLENT at what they do. The facility is the cleanest I've ever seen and I have never had to wait past my appt. time. I'm thankful to be one of their patients.
About Dr. Neil Heskel, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1477504025
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU)
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles|Childrens Hosp
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heskel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heskel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heskel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heskel has seen patients for Cellulitis, Actinic Keratosis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heskel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
303 patients have reviewed Dr. Heskel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heskel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heskel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heskel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.