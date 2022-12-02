See All Podiatric Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Neil Horsley, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Neil Horsley, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (121)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neil Horsley, DPM

Dr. Neil Horsley, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio College Of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital.

Dr. Horsley works at Dr. Neil L. Horsley in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Horsley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Neil L. Horsley
    231 E 75th St, Chicago, IL 60619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 648-8432
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    2:00pm - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 121 ratings
    Patient Ratings (121)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Horsley?

    Dec 02, 2022
    it was a good experience overall, they took great care of me and were thorough in my feet exam.
    Jeremy J. — Dec 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Neil Horsley, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Neil Horsley, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Horsley to family and friends

    Dr. Horsley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Horsley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Neil Horsley, DPM.

    About Dr. Neil Horsley, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528094422
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio College Of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Horsley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horsley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horsley works at Dr. Neil L. Horsley in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Horsley’s profile.

    121 patients have reviewed Dr. Horsley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horsley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Neil Horsley, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.