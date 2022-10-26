Overview

Dr. Neil Jaddou, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Jaddou works at Somerset Family Medicine in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.