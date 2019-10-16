Dr. Neil Julie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Julie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Julie, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Julie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Dr. Julie works at
Locations
Neil Julie MD PA15225 Shady Grove Rd Ste 103, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 987-0020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Julie. I've been seeing Dr Julie for over 30 years for a number of different diseases. He listens closely to figure out the cause of symptoms and is very kind and compassionate. His office staff are great ! They are very friendly and helpful. The office is comfortable and nicely decorated.
About Dr. Neil Julie, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Julie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Julie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Julie works at
Dr. Julie has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Julie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Julie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Julie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Julie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Julie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.