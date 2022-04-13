Overview of Dr. Neil Kanterman, MD

Dr. Neil Kanterman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Kanterman works at Pediatric Ophthalmology Consultants of South Florida in Plantation, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Exotropia and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.