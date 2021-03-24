See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Neil Khilnani, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Overview of Dr. Neil Khilnani, MD

Dr. Neil Khilnani, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Columbia-Presby Med Ctr|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center

Dr. Khilnani works at Weill Cornell Vein Treatment Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khilnani's Office Locations

    Weill Cornell Vein Treatment Center
    2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome
Spider Veins
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome
Spider Veins

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 24, 2021
    Dr Khilnani and his staff are amazing. He is very thorough and patient. I have seen him for vein treatment and I am so happy with the results. I highly recommend him.
    Nan A — Mar 24, 2021
    About Dr. Neil Khilnani, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1689688319
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia-Presby Med Ctr|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    • Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology and Phlebology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Khilnani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khilnani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khilnani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khilnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khilnani works at Weill Cornell Vein Treatment Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Khilnani’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khilnani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khilnani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khilnani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khilnani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

