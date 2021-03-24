Dr. Neil Khilnani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khilnani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Khilnani, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Columbia-Presby Med Ctr|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
Dr. Khilnani's Office Locations
Weill Cornell Vein Treatment Center2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khilnani and his staff are amazing. He is very thorough and patient. I have seen him for vein treatment and I am so happy with the results. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Neil Khilnani, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia-Presby Med Ctr|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology and Phlebology
