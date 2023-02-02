Dr. Neil Kirschbaum, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirschbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Kirschbaum, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neil Kirschbaum, DO
Dr. Neil Kirschbaum, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL.
Dr. Kirschbaum works at
Dr. Kirschbaum's Office Locations
Pain Medicine1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 314, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 447-5206Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Pain Center2 Oakwood Blvd Ste 195, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 447-5206
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, listens to you. Spends as much time with you as you need. Answers every question with compassion and knowledge.
About Dr. Neil Kirschbaum, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1134414386
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Kirschbaum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirschbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirschbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirschbaum works at
Dr. Kirschbaum has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirschbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirschbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirschbaum.
