Dr. Kobrosky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Kobrosky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Kobrosky, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gloucester, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Kobrosky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Addison Gilbert Hospital298 Washington St, Gloucester, MA 01930 Directions (978) 281-6890
-
2
Neil D Kobrosky MD85 Eastern Ave, Gloucester, MA 01930 Directions (978) 281-6890
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kobrosky?
He is the best, listens to my concerns, give several option for treatment, takes the time to make sure I understand what he suggests for treatment. As to the comment...does not care he was referring to the health care system. He is very caring about each patient.
About Dr. Neil Kobrosky, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1558308205
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kobrosky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kobrosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kobrosky works at
Dr. Kobrosky has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kobrosky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kobrosky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobrosky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kobrosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kobrosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.