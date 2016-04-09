Dr. Neil Korman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Korman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Korman, MD is a Dermatologist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, UH Geauga Medical Center and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.
Dr. Korman works at
Locations
1
Univ Hosp Dermatology Assocs3000 Auburn Dr Ste 125, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 844-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Korman has always been a true professional with a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Neil Korman, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nih/Nci
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatological Immunology
Dr. Korman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korman has seen patients for Pemphigoid, Rash and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Korman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korman, there are benefits to both methods.