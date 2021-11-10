See All Cardiologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Neil Kramer, MD

Cardiology
3.7 (10)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Neil Kramer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Finch University/Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.

Dr. Kramer works at CVAM, CardioVascular Associates of Mesa in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Locations

    CardioVascular Associates of Mesa
    6116 E Arbor Ave Bldg 3-112, Mesa, AZ 85206

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Banner Baywood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Unstable Angina
Congenital Heart Defects
Hyperlipidemia
Mitral Valve Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Endocarditis
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiovascular Disease
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Impella Device
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Second Degree Heart Block
Secondary Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Ventricular Fibrillation
    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Arizona PHCS
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 10, 2021
    I love Dr Kramer. He's straightforward but also compassionate and encouraging. He's a straight shooter and I love that about him.
    Tara VanPortfleet — Nov 10, 2021
    About Dr. Neil Kramer, MD

    Specialties
    Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1316918535
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Rush-Presbyterian St Lukes Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    Temple U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Finch University/Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Brooklyn College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Kramer works at CVAM, CardioVascular Associates of Mesa in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kramer's profile.

    Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

