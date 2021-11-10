Dr. Neil Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Kramer, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Kramer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Finch University/Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Dr. Kramer works at
Locations
-
1
CardioVascular Associates of Mesa6116 E Arbor Ave Bldg 3-112, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Arizona PHCS
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kramer?
I love Dr Kramer. He's straightforward but also compassionate and encouraging. He's a straight shooter and I love that about him.
About Dr. Neil Kramer, MD
- Cardiology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1316918535
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presbyterian St Lukes Hospital
- Temple U
- Finch University/Chicago Medical School
- Brooklyn College
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer works at
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.